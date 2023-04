Sonam Kapoor's son in dad Anand's arms as grandmom Priya Ahuja looks on

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's infant Vayu has finally reached Delhi. The Ahuja family made sure that he got a welcome befitting a prince. Mogra buds, plantain leaves, rose buds, balsams made it a very desi affair. The whole thing looked so chic. Sonam Kapoor chose a white anarkali for the family dinner. It was teamed with emerald rings and a choker. Little Vayu was held by his dad, Anand Ahuja. We know that Sonam dotes on her mom-in-law whom she describes as the kindest person.