Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's baby shower is all about family, great food, and unique performances; actress glows in pink maxi dress [View Pics]
Sonam Kapoor has been grabbing headline ever since becoming pregnant, especially for her maternity style statements. Her baby shower is now bound to grab a lot more headlines for its family vibe, great food and unique performances.