Alia Bhatt opens up on post-pregnancy journey

Bollywood actresses have been sharing details of their personal lives, their fitness routines to dropping some spicy dating life hints and so forth. They even talk of real issues, human issues which helps them connect with their fans even more. One such thing is about Bollywood mommies talking about the post-pregnancy journey. For every woman, it is like a new birth. And hence, a body goes through various changes. Alia Bhatt who became a mom last year shared a heartfelt post asking new mamas to listen to their body. Oftentimes, people rush into losing weight. However, Alia asks mothers to take it easy and slow and appreciate what the body has created. However, the actress had only 4 months to lose weight and shoot for Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.