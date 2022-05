Sonam Kapoor and her baby bump

Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first child. It was a few months ago that the actress had announced her pregnancy with some stunning pictures. Now that she is enjoying her pregnancy phase, the Neerja actress took to her Insta stories to share a picture whilst flaunting her baby bump. Wearing a sweet black dress, Sonam shared a mirror selfie that showed her growing baby bump in full glory. On that note, here's looking a Sonam's pregnancy style file.