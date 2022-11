Image credit: Viral Bhayani

The prettiest Sonam Kapoor

New mom Sonam Kapoor is back to business. She has resumed work and is attending events and more. The actress was spotted yesterday at a launch of a store in New Delhi. She flaunted her fashionista side as she dressed in a Moschino outfit. She kept up with the winter style and dished out major fashion goals for all. But it was her husband Anand Ahuja who grabbed all the attention by helping his wifey. Scroll on.