Kajal Aggarwal

Today, let's have a dekko at the photoshoots of the actresses who were and are expecting kids. Singham actress Kajal Aggarwal is pregnant and recently shared a gorgeous maternity photoshoot on her Instagram handle. The Acharya actress looks breath-taking. It's true when they say that there's a different kind of glow on a women's face when she is expecting a child. Kajal's pictures are truly beautiful. Let's have a dekko at more such actresses from the film and television world who left us in awe with their maternity photoshoots.