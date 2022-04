Sonam Kapoor's in-laws incur robbery of Rs 1.41 crore

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are in the news for a huge theft that has happened at the Shahi mansion in Delhi. It has been reported that cash and jewels worth Rs 1.41 crore have been stolen. The complaint has been registered by Priya Ahuja, the mom-in-law of Sonam Kapoor. It seems the robbery happened on February 11 and the complaint was registered on February 23, 2022. In March 2022, her father-in-law Harish Ahuja was duped of Rs 27 crores in cyber fraud. It seems 31 staff members of the family are under scanner. In 2015, Sonam Kapoor’s necklace worth Rs five lakh went missing from her Juhu home. A police complaint was filed on it.