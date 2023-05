Sonam Kapoor writes an emotional post for her husband Anand on their 5th wedding anniversary.

The actress took to her Instagram and wished husband Anand on their 5th wedding anniversary, saying, It's our anniversary! Every day I thank my stars that I got you as my life partner and soulmate. Thank you for the best 7 years of my life. Filled with laughter, passion, long conversations, music, travel, long drives, and most importantly, bringing up our beautiful Vayu. I love you, my jaan. I will forever be your girlfriend, best friend, and wife. Every day with you is truly phenomenal!.