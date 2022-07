Sonam Kapoor's birthday wish for Anand Ahuja

Preggers Sonam Kapoor celebrates husband Anand Ahuja's birthday with a heartfelt post and rare pics. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been fairly private about their lives all along. Not much was known about Anand Ahuja before Sonam's wedding with the businessman and entrepreneur. They would share pictures from their vacation together and never really divulged much about their relationship in the media. However, Sonam and Anand's pictures are proof of their unconditional love and bond. And now, as Anand turned a year older and wiser, Sonam Kapoor has wished him with a heartfelt post.