Krissann Barretto

The lovely Krissann Barretto is from a business family of Bandra. Her father Bosco Barretto is the owner of Metropolis Real Estate. They live in a huge bungalow in Bandra. We have seen Krissann Barretto on shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Sasural Simar Ka, Ishqbaaaz and so on.