Sonarika Bhadoria, Vikas Parashar Haldi: Couple look divine in the hue of Basant Panchami

Sonarika Bhadoria wore a yellow saree with floral jewellery for her Haldi function. Vikas Parashar was in a cotton yellow kurta. The actress reminded fans of her look as Devi Parvati in that saree and floral jewellery. Sonarika Bhadoria and Vikas Parashar have been dating since a while now.