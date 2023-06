Sonnalli Seygall

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Sonnalli Seygall got married on 7th June 2023. She tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ashesh L Sajnani who is a hotelier. It was a pink-themed wedding. Sonnalli expressed her love for pastels as she picked a light pink pastel ensemble for her big day. She wore a pink and white saree with a matching veil and jewellery.