Sonu Nigam’s controversies

Sonu Nigam has been very vocal about his thoughts and is not the one to mince his words. From his take on Radhe Maa being sued for wearing western clothes to Azaan and more, Sonu Nigam has been embroiled in a lot of controversies too. Talking about Radhe Maa’s controversy, Sonu Nigam had blamed people for giving titles of God men and women to others. He referred to Hindu Goddess Kaali while talking about Radhe Maa being scantily dressed. He once wished people Good Morning and shared that he was woken up by Azaan and asked when will the forced religiousness end. Sonu Nigam once talked about the kind of contracts musicians, singers and lyricists are made to sign by music making companies. He got involved into a nasty controversy with Divya Khosla Kumar when he alleged that Bhushan Kumar has been harassing the singers and misusing his power as the head of TSeries.