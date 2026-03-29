Sonu Nigam creates PURE MAGIC as 12,000 fans turn Delhi into a musical dream

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Sonu Nigam creates pure magic Sonu Nigam weaved pure magic on stage with his impeccable performance. The night was filled with unforgettable energy, music, and emotions. (Image Courtesy: NR)

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Delhi goes SATRANGI The much-anticipated Satrangi Re concert by the legendary Sonu Nigam was high on music and love. As expected, it lived up to the audiences' expectations. The energy of both Sonu Nigam and his fans was just unreal from the get-go. (Image Courtesy: NR)

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Sonu Nigam WINS hearts Sonu Nigam is loved by his fans for multiple reasons. Agreed, his impeccable range and soulful melodies makes him stand out, but what really makes him win everyone's hearts is his humility. And this genuine connection that he shares with his fans became the evening's highlights as he interacted with them, passed funny one-liners and recalled his good old Delhi day. Yes, this 'Dilli ka ladka' made sure his fans not only enjoyed the concert but also cherished the bond he shares with them. (Image Courtesy: NR)

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Age is just a number for Sonu Nigam During his recent Delhi concert, Sonu Nigam proved why he has no competition. The incredible singer performed non-stop for a straight 3 hours. This isn't something you see often in younger singers. In addition to live singing, he also danced, and pulled off fun on-stage stunts. (Image Courtesy: NR)

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Sonu Nigam croons fans' favourite songs Sonu Nigam kicked things off with crowd favourites. This included popular numbers like Shehzada, Ae Dilruba, Sandese Aate Hain, Main Shayar Toh Nahin, Tumko Paya Hai Toh, Pardesiya, and You Are My Soniya. And right from the begining the vibe was unreal. The best part about the concert was that his fans who knew every track word for word, and sang along. (Image Courtesy: NR)

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Sonu Nigam's speaks candidly to fans Sonu Nigam ensured all his fans were left in splits when he apologised to them for starting the show in time. Mai maafi chahunga time pe maine show shuru kardiya. Kya karoon mere paas gane bahut saare hain. Agar time se show shuru nahi kiya toh khatam nahi hoga. he said. (Image Courtesy: NR)

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Sonu Nigam recalls good old Delhi days While chatting with his fans, Sonu Nigam also recalled the time spent in Delhi. He thanked the capital for how it prepared him for his journey ahead in Mumbai. While chatting with his fans Sonu Nigam said, Aap ko pata hai na mai Dilli se hi hoon. Itne saalon se Mumbai mei reh raha hoon par tab bhi mooh se nikalta hai 'Arrey mei dilli ja raha hun'. Dilli ne hi mujhe taiyaar kiya Mumbai ke liye. (Image Courtesy: NR)

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