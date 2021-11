Who’s next?

After registering a bumper opening weekend, and passing the tough Monday test with flying colours, Sooryavanshi is holding on magnificently well at the domestic box office to ensure that it finishes its first week on a supremely strong note. The overseas numbers are equally strong, but all eyes were always going to be on the domestic collections to see whether the big Diwali release would bring the family audience back to cinema halls in large numbers, and boy has the Rohit Shetty directorial done that and then some. In short, Sooryavanshi has easily set a benchmark during the pandemic era for other big Bollywood films, featuring big stars, to live up to or surpass? So, which will be the next Bollywood biggie to surpass the opening day, opening weekend and week 1 box office collections of the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer? There are ten major contenders according to us…