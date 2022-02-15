Sophie Turner’s Valentine’s date

Sophie Turner decided to spend Valentine’s Day by taking a leisurely stroll with husband Joe Jonas and daughter Willa. It was one of the rare times that husband and wife were spotted nonchalantly out in the open with their baby girl, with the trio even making a stop for breakfast. And while they cut the perfect family portrait, what grabbed all the attention was Sophie Turner’s tummy bump, sparking off rumours that she and Joe Jonas are expecting their second child after Willa. Check out the pictures here…