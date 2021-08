Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam

The pairing from Radhe Shyam has been one the fans have been now cheering up for a while. The Pan-India movie has a release date of Jan 2022 however the fans have cheered for way too long now as the movie marks Prabhas' official return to romantic genre film. Pooja Hegde takes the lead alongside Prabhas as the two form a new and exciting onscreen pairing and the one that fans look forward to impressing them in the near future. Prabhas' multiple looks from the film have been released and they show him in an old-school loverboy / chocolate-boy avatar. The most recent announcement from the film had Prabhas wearing a suit and carry a briefcase as he looked really dapper in it. In the other two looks Prabhas wore a golf cap and all black attire in one poster while in the other he wore a shiny suit and posed with antique cars in an 1970s European setup as backdrop.