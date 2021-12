Image credit: Instagram

Not wanting kids and abortion

A lot was being said about Samantha Ruth Prabhu post the separation. There were reports also doing the rounds that she did not want children while Naga Chaitanya wanted to start family. The rumours so no limits as some reports also stated that she went through abortion. All of this she addressed in a post that she made on social media. 'They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist, and now that I have had abortions. A divorce is an extremely painful process. Let [me be] alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me,' she said.