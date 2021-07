Image credit: PR

Hottie doing hot pilates

South actress Parul Yadav, famous for her work in Kannda films as also some Malayalam and Tamil movies, has recently shared some pictures on social media from her pilates workout and while we admire her fitness and motivation goals that she’s setting, we have to be forgiven for mostly focusing on how super-duper-hot she’s looking while doing those pilates, primarily because of that stunningly sexy, body-hugging workout outfit she chose to do them in. Like, one glance at her and you’d be forgiven to lose focus on your workout, right?