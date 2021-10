Image credit: Twitter

On insecurities!

It was during the COVID-19 lockdown that Rashmika had openly confessed about being insecurity. Writing an inspiring note, she had said, 'o be frank, during this lockdown I felt soo insecure - about my work, my heart, my physique, my mental health. Literally everything! But I figured we don't have control over everything! So let’s try and stay in control of things we can control and be the best version of ourselves. All I am trying to say is, turn your insecurities into your strengths. It’s ok if someone says you’re too dark or too thin or that your eyes are too big. All you have to do is believe in yourself and hustle until the end.'