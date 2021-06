Sonia Aggarwal and Selvaraghavan

Actress Sonia Aggarwal made her debut in Kadhal Kondein's film alongside Dhanush. This film also marked the directorial debut of Selvaraghavan. Both Sonia and Selvaraghavan worked together in 7G Rainbow Colony and Pudhupettai films. After the huge success of Pudhupettai, the two revealed their relationship in lfrot of the world and got married in December 2006. Unfortunately, the two parted ways and got divorced in 2010, due to differences of opinion.