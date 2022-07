Image credit: Google

SS Rajamouli reveals his plans to make Mahabharata

SS Rajamouli is known for making larger-than-life movies. A few days ago, in an interview with Mint, the filmmaker revealed that he wants to make Mahabharata and that’s his dream project. However, he added that it will take a long time for him to direct that. Before Mahabharata he will helm three to four films.