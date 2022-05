Image credit: Google

Kajal Aggarwal shares adorable pic of newborn son Neil with husband

We are so glad to have the world the entertainment. It provides us an escape from the grim realities and that can be so beneficial at times. This week too, was quite exciting as far as South is concerned. Kajal Aggarwal shares adorable pic of newborn son Neil with husband; Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda to kiss in Kushi and other such stories are a part of our South News Weekly Recap. So Kajal Aggarwal shared a cute pic with her hubby and their son. He could be seen holding the baby in his arms.