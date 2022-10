Image credit: Google

Malayalam actresses Saniya Iyappan and Grace Antony groped at a mall

Actors and actresses have to visit many places for their film promotions including a mall. A few days ago, Malayalam actresses Saniya Iyappan and Grace Antony visited a mall to promote their film Saturday Night, and a disgusting happened with them. The actresses were groped at the mall, and they took to social media to share the horrific incident. The video of the incident had got viral on social media.