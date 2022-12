Image credit: Instagram

Nayanthara questions post-marriage restrictions for women

The actress said how it is wrong point of debate that women can't work after marriage. On the other hand, men go to work the next day after weddings. She said that marriage is not an interval point and it makes you fulfilled and settled in life and when you feel that, you want to achieve more. She said that all the women she has met so far, had the same mindset. Also Read - Kantara, KGF 2, RRR, complete list of Best To Worst South Indian Movies of 2022 [Watch Video]