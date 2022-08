Rashmika Mandanna on breakup and relationship rumours with Vijay Deverakonda

Among the top newsmakers of the week from the South Film industry, Sita Ramam star Rashmika Mandanna remained to rule the headlines as she spoke about her personal life. She was asked to comment on the rumours of her affair and alleged breakup with Liger star Vijay Deverakonda. While mentioning that she will talk about her personal life when she is ready, Rashmika Mandanna quoted, 'When it comes to working, I can say what film I am working on, or when it will be released. That is a confirmation. But personal life is not something that I want to talk about.'