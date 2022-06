Image credit: Google

Kamal Haasan gifts Lexus car to Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj

We are so glad to have the world the entertainment. It provides us an escape from the grim realities and that can be so beneficial at times. This week too, was quite exciting as far as South is concerned. Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan get married; Kamal Haasan reveals Vikram 2's main villain and other such stories are a part of our South News Weekly Recap. So Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married this week. Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth and other celebs attended their wedding.