Pooja Hegde opens up about the lowest point in her career

Pooja Hegde is a big name down South, but she is yet to make a mark in Bollywood. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Mohenjo Daro opposite Hrithik Roshan. The film was a flop at the box office, and recently, in an interview, the actress revealed about her lowest point in her career. She said, “My highest point was when I had six hit films in a row, and that’s been amazing. The lowest point would be the start of my career. It’s not been like one film took off and there was no looking back. It was like one film didn’t do well, then there was a year where I didn’t have work, then I wasn’t getting the kind of films I wanted to do. When I got that, then those didn’t work, and then one film finally worked for me in Telugu. Since then, it’s been amazing.”