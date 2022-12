Image credit: Instagram

Ram Charan, wife Upasana expecting their first child

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are expecting their first child. Ram's father, Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, took to his Twitter handle to share the happy news with his fans and followers. Ram and Upasana tied the knot on 2012, a year before his Hindi debut in the form of Zanjeer, which didn't perform well at the box office.