Ram Gopal Varma has this to say on Mahesh Babu's 'Bollywood can't afford me' comment

The world the entertainment is just amazing. It provides us an escape from the grim realities and that can be so beneficial at times. This week too, was quite exciting as far as South is concerned. Ram Gopal Varma has this to say on Mahesh Babu's 'Bollywood can't afford me' comment, Sarkaru Vaari Paata leaked online and other such stories are a part of our South News Weekly Recap. So Ram Gopal Varma has reacted on Mahesh Babu's 'Bollywood can't afford me' comment. The filmmaker told India Toay, It is his choice as an actor. But I honestly didn't understand what he meant by Bollywood can't afford him. I am still unable to figure out what he meant by that because the point is, if you see the recent South Indian films, they were dubbed and released and they made whatever money they did. Also, first of all, Bollywood is not a company. It is a label given by the media. An individual movie company or a production house will ask you to do a film at a particular cost, so how can he generalise Bollywood, I don't understand that.Bollywood is not a company, so his context is not understood.