RRR goes to Oscars

Among the biggest newsmakers of the week from the South Film industry remained to be SS Rajamouli's movie RRR. After winning several international awards, SS Rajamouli's film managed to bag an Oscar nomination. The song Naatu Naatu starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan has been nominated in the Best Original Song category for Oscars 2023. The news was celebrated by celebrities across the industry and everyone is hoping that this time, India will win an Oscar. Check out other top updates of the week here.