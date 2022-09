Image credit: Google

RRR not selected as India’s official entry at Oscars 2023

In the past week, many South films and celebs grabbed everyone’s attention. So, today, let’s look at the list of top South news that made it the headlines in the last seven days, and one of them has to be RRR not making it to the Oscars. Everyone had expected that SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be India’s official entry at Oscars 2023. However, that didn’t happen. But, the makers of RRR are planning to submit the film individually. So, there’s still some chance that the film can make it to the Oscars 2023.