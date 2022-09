Image credit: Google

Pictures of Ganpati Idols inspired by Pushpa, RRR’s Ram Charan, Rocky Bhai from KGF 2 go viral

Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Yash's KGF 2 are two of the biggest pan-India films that did very well at the box office. A few days ago, pictures of Ganpati Idols dressed as Pushpa Raj from Pushpa and Rocky Bhai from KGF 2 went viral. However, netizens are upset with it as they feel it's disrespecting Lord Ganesh.