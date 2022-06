Image credit: Google

Deets about Ajith Kumar’s look in AK61 [Exclusive]

Ajith Kumar starrer AK61 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The makers haven’t revealed much about the film, but BollywoodLife has come to know some interesting details about Ajith’s look in the movie. Our source informed us that the star will be sporting a suave look and will be seen in slick suits mostly throughout the movie. When it comes to hair the actor will be opting for a complete silver, grey look, and will be having longer and thicker beard.