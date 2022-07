Image credit: Google

Dhanush doesn’t like to be called ‘South Actor’

We have always seen that actors who work in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films are called as South actors. But, Dhanush is not happy with the term South actor. In an interview with HT, the actor said, “I would appreciate it if they collectively call us Indian actors, rather than south actors or north actors. The world has shrunk and borders and lines are fading.”