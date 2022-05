Image credit: Google

Samantha Ruth Prabhu responds to troll who said she will die alone

We are so glad to have the world the entertainment. It provides us an escape from the grim realities and that can be so beneficial at times. This week too, was quite exciting as far as South is concerned. Samantha Ruth Prabhu responds to troll who said she will die alone; Kamal Haasan on KGF 2 and RRR’s success over Bollywood and other such stories are a part of our South News Weekly Recap. So, a troll commented that Samantha will end up dying alone with cats and dogs. She replied saying she would consider herself lucky.