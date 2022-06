Image credit: Google

SS Rajamouli upset with Ayan Mukerji

We are so glad to have the world the entertainment. It provides us an escape from the grim realities and that can be so beneficial at times. This week too, was quite exciting as far as South is concerned. SS Rajamouli upset with Ayan Mukerji, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram full movie leaked online and other such stories are a part of our South News Weekly Recap. So Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, and filmmaker SS Rajamouli were in Visakhapatnam recently for the promotions of Brahmastra. Rajamouli said, He has prepared a blockbuster film but still I have a complaint against him. I came to Mumbai twice after the release of RRR, but Ayan did not show the film to me. But he showed the entire film to my father. (He laughed) I am quite upset with him.