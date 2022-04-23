Image credit: Instagram

KGF 2 box office collection nears Rs 750 crore mark

Starting with a bang amounts to nothing if you can't back it up, right? Well, it certainly looks like KGF 2 was all too aware of that and how. The Rocking Star Yash starrer held exceedingly well in all territories across the country, but surpassed all expectations as many in the trade were expecting it to take a bigger drop through the rest of week 1, given its insane opening. That was not to be though. The pan-India monster has ended its extended first week (8 days) with a ₹748 crore gross worldwide, and now stands at the eight spot among the highest grossing Indian movies worldwide of all time after merely 1 week at the box office, having overtaken Baahubali and Sultan.