South News Weekly Rewind: Yash starrer KGF 2 crosses Rs 750 crore mark; Kajal Aggarwal welcomes baby boy; Samantha Ruth Prabhu regrets Chay tattoos and more
From Yash starrer KGF 2 box office collection crossing Rs 750 crore worldwide to Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu welcoming their baby boy to Samantha Ruth Prabhu regretting having Naga Chaitanya tattoos, here's a look at the top trending south news of the week.