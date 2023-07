Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is on the way

Another big release from Bollywood is Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film helmed by Karan Johar starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is another masala entertainer that fans are looking forward to. There is enough hype around the film as the stars are also doing their best to create as much buzz as possible around Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Well, here's looking at reasons why the film is a perfect big screen fare.