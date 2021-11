Into the multi-verse

The new poster of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the next installment in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man moves after Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far from Home, was recently revealed, and it unveiled glimpses of the who's who Spidey's rogues gallery that are up against our proverbial web-slinger, including Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Electro and Sandman. There have also long been rumours that Tobey Maguire would be having an extended cameo in Spider Man: No Way Home as would Andrew Garfield – both reprising their characters as web-slingers from Director Sam Raimi's original Spider-Man trilogy (the first two movies still are the best ones yet) and Director Mark Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man duology. And as if to fan those rumours further, certain stills of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spidey suits have surfaced online, with some swearing they’re leaked stills from the sets while other claiming them to be photoshopped, fan-made pics. Check them out for yourself here…