Shubman Gill at Spiderman Across The Spider-Verse trailer launch

Shubman Gill has made India proud with his performance in the Indian cricket team. He is a renowned young cricketer who manages to remain in the headlines for professional and personal reasons both. The talented star is now all set to showcase his skills in movies as he lends his voice to the Hindi version of Spiderman. Shubman Gill today launched the Hindi trailer of Spiderman Across The Spider-Verse in Mumbai. He made a dapper entry as he arrived at the event.