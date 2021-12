Image credit: Instagram

Abhimanyu is NOT real Birla

In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we shall see some major twists taking place in Aarohi, Abhimanyu and Akshara's life. Currently, everyone is gearing up for Abhimanyu and Aarohi's shaadi but will that happen? Well, Aarohi will come to know that Abhimanyu is not the real son of Manjari and Harshvardhan and she will have a change of heart.