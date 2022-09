ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo

The idol, singer, model and actor is all set to debut in Hollywood with K-Pop: Lost in America. He is hailed as the handsomest idol in Korea. Cha Eun-woo has not confirmed being a part of it but it looks like he is the main lead. The singer is loved all over the globe.