Image credit: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor remembers Sridevi on the late actress’ birth anniversary

It’s still hard to believe that Sridevi is no more with us. The actress passed away in 2018, and today, it’s her 59th birth anniversary. Janhvi took to Instagram to share an unseen picture of her with the late actress, and she captioned it as, “Happy birthday Mumma i miss you more and more everyday. I love u forever.”