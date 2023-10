SS Rajamouli's birthday: Happy pictures with his team

Koduri Srisaila Sri Rajamouli is a popular South director and screenwriter. The director turns a year older today on October 10, 1973. He is one of Indian cinema's finest storytellers and has a huge fan following. The filmmaker has delivered blockbusters, like Baahubali 1, Baahubali 2, RRR among others. SS Rajamouli is fondly referred to as Jakkanna. On this special day, a look at the fun behind-the-scenes pictures of SS Rajamouli with his team that prove he is a sweetheart.