SS Rajamouli gets threatened of box office failure if he casts Alia Bhatt in SSMB29 opposite Mahesh Babu

There is a strong buzz that SS Rajamouli has finalised Alia Bhatt in his next film SSMB29. However, the netizens are strongly opposing this decision of the RRR and are advising him that he shouldn't cast Alia in the film. And if he does it will be a disaster as they give him an example of Brahmastra. Another user commented, Rajamouli seriously want to taste disaster after so many super hits. Mahesh Babu is known for acting and Alia Bhatt for best cameos in the movies as poori movie mein act kaise hoga anyways consecutive PR hits made her self-proclaimed superstar.