Stanger Things cast Indian doppelgangers

Stranger Things season 4 turned out to be an unequivocal hit across the globe any which way you look at it. Not only has the season raked up the best numbers ever for Stranger Things as a show, but it has also breathed much-needed oxygen into the somewhat deflated lungs of Netflix. Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 saw a surge in the number of people hopping onto Netflix over the days since Stranger Things 4 dropped, while also witnessing a spike in the number of subscribers for the OTT platform. And it looks the euphoria around the web series isn’t going to fizzle out anytime soon with aficionados abroad or in India as Stranger Things fans are now sharing doppelgangers of the cast members among Indian actors.