Rupali thanks her team

Rupali Ganguly thanked her team for all the awards that she got. She penned down a note for them on Instagram. She wrote, "It's the team work that makes dream work. Every award that I hold for Anupamaa belongs to u @rajan.shahi.543 The precious Star Parivaar Awards Team A huge round of applause for The people behind the camera who made us shine. Thank you for putting up a splendid show. Ankita , Linda , Vibhor , Todi , Anjali … Kshitij, Makkar , Suri , Rahul Shetty , Kosha and all the wonderful people of team @starplus and team @fullscreenentertainment Blessed to be on the best #starplus"