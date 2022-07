Stranger Things season 4 volume 2

Stranger Things season 4 is an unequivocal hot across the globe any which way you look at it. Not only has the season raked up the best numbers ever for Stranger Things as a show, but it has also breathed much-needed oxygen into the somewhat deflated lungs of Netflix. Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 saw a surge in the number of people hopping onto Netflix over the days since Stranger Things 4 dropped, while also witnessing a spike in the number of subscribers for the OTT platform. The good news is that show creators The Duffer Brothers have confirmed that there’s going to be a Stranger Things season 5. Here’s all you need to know about it…