Stranger Things season 4

After Panchayat S2, people are looking forward to more content on OTT. Stranger Things S4, Delhi Crimes S2, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives S2, Peaky Blinders and more, here's a dekko at the list of web series that are highly anticipated. Finally, the wait is over. Stranger Things is coming up with a new season. It will take forward the story and begin 6 months after the Battle of Starcourt. A new and bigger threat will haunt the residents of Indiana. The Duffer Brothers' show is returning with the ensemble cast of Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery. New faces will be joining too, such as Jamie Campbell Bower, Joseph Quinn, and Eduardo Franco.